Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $149.00 to $147.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $110.78 and last traded at $111.30. 3,487,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 16,263,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.92.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.84.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.4% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 53,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 40.2% during the second quarter. Breed s Hill Capital LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 34,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.43. The company has a market capitalization of $492.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.