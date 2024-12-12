F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stock Position Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,185,397 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 278,825 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $214,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,361,000 after acquiring an additional 647,335 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,952,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after purchasing an additional 127,516 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in F.N.B. by 2.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,818,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,986,000 after buying an additional 130,972 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,888,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,868,000 after buying an additional 218,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 181.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

FNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

