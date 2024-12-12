Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $253.88 and last traded at $251.22. Approximately 64,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 494,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.23.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.14.

The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.14.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.01. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 70.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 732.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

