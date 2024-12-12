FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.67 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 20120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $542.44 million, a P/E ratio of -78.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,905 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 17.8% in the third quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,006,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 20.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 339,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

