Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN) Short Interest Up 138.0% in November

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:FMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 138.0% from the November 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FMN stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,417. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.53.

Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

In other Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 523,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $6,630,502.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,087,595.62. This represents a 32.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 524,791 shares of company stock worth $6,649,002.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $976,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 142.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund by 5.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,572 shares during the period.

About Federated Hermes Premier Municipal Income Fund

Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Federated Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Federated Investment Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds of GO state, GO local, special tax, hospital, transportation, pre-refunded, senior care, water and sewer, education, electric and gas, and public power sectors.

