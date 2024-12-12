Feedback (LON:FDBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.40 ($0.23), with a volume of 99834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Feedback Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 50.49. The firm has a market cap of £2.50 million, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Feedback alerts:

Insider Transactions at Feedback

In other Feedback news, insider Philipp Prince sold 20,232 shares of Feedback stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26), for a total transaction of £4,046.40 ($5,161.88). Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, engages in the provision of software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include Bleepa, a secure clinical communications and data viewing platform that facilitates the sharing of clinical-grade medical images; CareLocker, a patient centric cloud architecture that provides secure data portability; and Bleepa Box, a technology for sharing DICOM images and other clinical data over mobile networks with the company's dedicated cloud environment, CareLocker, for subsequent display and review within Bleepa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Feedback Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feedback and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.