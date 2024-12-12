Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Cut to $234.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Barclays from $245.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $232.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Ferguson from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FERG

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $192.19. The stock had a trading volume of 623,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,259. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $180.98 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ferguson

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of Ferguson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,750. The trade was a 56.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian T. Graham sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $1,162,938.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,141.26. This represents a 49.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,901 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Ferguson by 303.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 20,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Ferguson by 380.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after buying an additional 126,242 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ferguson in the third quarter worth about $2,528,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferguson by 79.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,217,000 after acquiring an additional 286,691 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferguson

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.