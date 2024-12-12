Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FITBP opened at $25.09 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

