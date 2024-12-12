Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Underwritten Public OfferingWARSAW, NY – Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) disclosed on December 11, 2024, that the Company, a financial holding company operating through its subsidiary Five Star Bank,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Financial Institutions’s 8K filing here.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

