Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 897.24 ($11.45) and last traded at GBX 897.24 ($11.45), with a volume of 448157 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892 ($11.38).
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 858.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 848.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,462.41 and a beta of 0.52.
Finsbury Growth & Income Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $8.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Finsbury Growth & Income’s payout ratio is currently 3,114.75%.
About Finsbury Growth & Income
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Finsbury Growth & Income
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Are 2024’s Top Insider Buys a Good Bet for 2025?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- 4 Social Media Stocks to Soar as TikTok’s Future Hangs in Balance
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel Stock: A Value Play in the Quantum Computing Space
Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.