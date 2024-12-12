First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758,331 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 431,377 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First Busey were worth $45,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in First Busey by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,497,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Busey in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Busey by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $28.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $170.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.32 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUSE. Stephens cut shares of First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Busey from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

