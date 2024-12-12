Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans — Dividend of $0.08

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,337. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

