Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0343 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FLC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,520. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $14.13 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.37.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

