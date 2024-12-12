Flora Growth Corp. Terminates At-The-Market Issuances Sales Agreement

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) announced the termination of its At-The-Market Issuances Sales Agreement with Aegis Capital Corp. The Sales Agreement, which allowed the company to issue and sell its common shares through the agent, has been mutually terminated as of December 12, 2024. The company filed a prospectus supplement on the same day to de-register the common shares registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission for issuance under the ATM Program.

The agreement termination marks a strategic decision for Flora Growth Corp. as it navigates its financial operations and objectives. By ending the Sales Agreement, the company signifies a shift in its financing approach. This development points to potential changes in the company’s financial strategy or forthcoming initiatives in its business operations.

As disclosed in the Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Flora Growth Corp. stated that the termination of the Sales Agreement was a mutual decision with Aegis Capital Corp. This event indicates a deliberate choice by both parties involved, reflecting a collaborative and strategic decision-making process.

Investors and stakeholders may find this update relevant as they assess Flora Growth Corp.’s financial activities and strategic direction moving forward. The termination of the agreement could have implications for the company’s capital structure, fundraising activities, and market positioning. As always, investors are encouraged to stay informed about such corporate developments and consider how they may impact their investment decisions.

No further details were provided in the Form 8-K filing regarding any potential replacements or alternative arrangements following the termination of the Sales Agreement. Flora Growth Corp.’s decision to terminate the agreement underscores its commitment to optimizing its financial strategies and operations in line with its corporate objectives.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Clifford Starke, signed off on the report, indicating official confirmation of the termination of the agreement on behalf of Flora Growth Corp. As the company continues its operations in the financial market, stakeholders will be watching closely for further updates and announcements regarding its strategic direction and financial activities.

