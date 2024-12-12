Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 1452165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.57.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.41%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

