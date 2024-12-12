Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.
Formula One Group Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average is $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 0.99.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
