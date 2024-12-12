Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 166,120 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 175,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,403,000 after purchasing an additional 117,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 235,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBRT opened at $13.07 on Thursday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 90.45 and a quick ratio of 90.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.17%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

