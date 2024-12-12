freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of freenet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

freenet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $679.75 million during the quarter.

freenet Company Profile

freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.

