FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Shares Sold by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned 0.23% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the third quarter valued at $202,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The company has a market capitalization of $621.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.52.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

