FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 25,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

About FTAI Aviation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FTAI Aviation stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. ( NASDAQ:FTAIM Free Report ) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation accounts for about 0.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.