FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s Why

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $26.31. Approximately 25,047 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 9,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.
FTAI Aviation Trading Up 2.6 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
