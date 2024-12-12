Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fulcrum Equity Management lowered its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,250 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,508,071 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $94,828,000 after acquiring an additional 836,569 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.73 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

