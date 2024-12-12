Fulcrum Equity Management Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 20.5% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $705.00 to $695.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.29.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $504.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $531.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

