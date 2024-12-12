Fulcrum Equity Management Has $345,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 176,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 50,438 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 123.2% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $1,820,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 664,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,969,000 after buying an additional 29,287 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $159.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $177.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.94 and a 52-week high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 37.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,300,999. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

