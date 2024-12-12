Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 1,155 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on COP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92. The company has a market cap of $117.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

