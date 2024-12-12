Fulcrum Equity Management Purchases 3,653 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth $1,995,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.21 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.1593 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

