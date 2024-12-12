G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 79.9% in November

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 79.9% from the November 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
G6 Materials Stock Performance
Shares of GPHBF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.04. 1,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05. G6 Materials has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $689,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.21.
G6 Materials Company Profile
