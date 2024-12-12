Gaimin (GMRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $330,615.34

Gaimin (GMRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 12th. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gaimin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Gaimin has a market capitalization of $24.60 million and $330,615.34 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,076.86 or 0.99684079 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100,666.34 or 0.99279213 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gaimin Profile

Gaimin was first traded on March 26th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 99,996,337,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,390,315,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Gaimin is https://reddit.com/r/gaimin_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gaimin is gaimin.medium.com. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 99,996,337,931 with 24,390,315,805 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00105239 USD and is up 8.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $330,995.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

