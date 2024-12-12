GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 28th

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

GE Vernova Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of GEV opened at $343.88 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $357.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.87 and a 200 day moving average of $229.90.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on GE Vernova from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.15.

GE Vernova announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.