GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Truist Financial

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.15.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $343.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $307.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $357.09.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the third quarter valued at $2,507,296,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $537,674,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $293,699,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

