Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.89 ($0.10), with a volume of 251257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.15 ($0.10).

Gemfields Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.30. The company has a market capitalization of £92.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Gemfields Group

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

