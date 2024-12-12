General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $62.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GM. Wedbush raised their price objective on General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

NYSE:GM opened at $52.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.53. General Motors has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $459,787.13. This represents a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

