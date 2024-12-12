Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,040 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,683,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $717,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 25,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.29.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK opened at $297.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.85 and a 200 day moving average of $269.30. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $312.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.07. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $83,967.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,695.36. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,541 shares of company stock worth $10,586,674. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

