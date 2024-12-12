Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 236,407 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.76% of CoStar Group worth $850,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 42.9% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,720,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 469.3% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 248,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after acquiring an additional 204,474 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CoStar Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Klein sold 71,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $5,350,268.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,913,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,919,389.69. This represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $439,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,784.24. This represents a 8.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $77.58 on Thursday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.32 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

