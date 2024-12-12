Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.49% of Onsemi worth $767,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 8,367.5% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,123,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,778 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 451.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,111,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,167,000 after purchasing an additional 909,558 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,559,000 after purchasing an additional 729,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Onsemi by 18.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,217,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,088,000 after purchasing an additional 665,633 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Onsemi by 66.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,440,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,743,000 after acquiring an additional 574,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,765. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Onsemi in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

Onsemi Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

