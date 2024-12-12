Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,733 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,815,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.62% of SBA Communications worth $675,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 41.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 76.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 1,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SBA Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SBAC. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.23.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC opened at $216.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $667.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.83%.

Insider Activity at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total transaction of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. This represents a 9.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total value of $364,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 23.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

