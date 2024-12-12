Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by Westside Investment Management Inc.

Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 441.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27,650 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 127,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.00.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

