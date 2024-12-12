Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Up 14.3% – Here’s Why

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. 65,055 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 52,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Goodfood Market Stock Up 14.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.34.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

