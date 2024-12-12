Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Greenbriar Sustainable Living has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.85.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

