Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Update

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 82.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GEBRF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.30. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,201. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41. Greenbriar Sustainable Living has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.85.
Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile
