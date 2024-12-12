Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Up 237.0% in November

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 237.0% from the November 15th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

GWAV traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,810. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwave Technology Solutions

In related news, Director Jason T. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.66 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,000. The trade was a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Danny Meeks acquired 377,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $248,821.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,978.70. This trade represents a 21.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Greenwave Technology Solutions

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

