Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Short Interest Up 69.1% in November

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the November 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GBOOY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $56.15.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.8627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

