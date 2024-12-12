Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOW. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.04.

NYSE:LOW traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.78. 414,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,893. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.08 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.80.

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 30.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

