HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ATOS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. The stock had a trading volume of 874,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. Atossa Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 254.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 30,037 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

