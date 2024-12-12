Head-To-Head Analysis: AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Fire Group and AXIS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Fire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 AXIS Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

United Fire Group presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.56%. AXIS Capital has a consensus target price of $98.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.44%. Given AXIS Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AXIS Capital is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Fire Group $1.21 billion 0.64 -$29.70 million $1.94 15.87 AXIS Capital $5.85 billion 1.30 $376.29 million $7.21 12.63

This table compares United Fire Group and AXIS Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group. AXIS Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Fire Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

United Fire Group has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Fire Group and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Fire Group 4.15% 6.75% 1.51% AXIS Capital 10.82% 19.24% 3.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.7% of United Fire Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of United Fire Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. United Fire Group pays out 33.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AXIS Capital pays out 24.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AXIS Capital has raised its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Summary

AXIS Capital beats United Fire Group on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Fire Group

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers’ compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism. This segment also provides marine and aviation insurance services for offshore energy, renewable offshore energy, cargo, liability, including kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war, hull and liability, and specific war coverage for passenger airlines, cargo operations, general aviation operations, airports, aviation authorities, security firms, and product manufacturers; personal accident, travel insurance, specialty health products for employer and affinity groups, and pet insurance products; and liability, cyber, and credit and political risk insurance services. The Reinsurance segment offers agriculture, marine and aviation, catastrophe, accidental and health, credit and surety, motor, professional, travel, life, engineering, property, and liability reinsurance products. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.