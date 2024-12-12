Head-To-Head Contrast: Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Profitability

This table compares Subaru and Mullen Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subaru 8.36% 15.67% 8.38% Mullen Automotive N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Subaru and Mullen Automotive”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subaru $32.58 billion 0.36 $2.66 billion $1.77 4.58 Mullen Automotive $156,570.00 61.79 -$972.26 million N/A N/A

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Mullen Automotive.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Subaru has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mullen Automotive has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Subaru beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties. It is also involved in the shipping, land freight, and warehousing of vehicles; leasing and rental of vehicles; credit and financing of vehicles; inspection, service, and maintenance of aircrafts; and IT system development and operation services. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation in April 2017. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

