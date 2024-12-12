Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Up 300.0% in November

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

HTLFP traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,906. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.27. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

