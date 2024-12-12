Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 228 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.93). 217,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 374,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($2.96).

Henderson Far East Income Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £381.01 million, a PE ratio of -3,285.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.41.

Henderson Far East Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Henderson Far East Income’s payout ratio is -35,714.29%.

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

