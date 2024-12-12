HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00.

DINO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

NYSE DINO opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $64.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 122.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

