Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 53,338.6% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 854,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,602,000 after purchasing an additional 852,885 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 46,892.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 772,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,218,000 after purchasing an additional 770,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 884,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,019,000 after buying an additional 540,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $447.97 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $469.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.72 and its 200 day moving average is $391.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

