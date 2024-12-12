Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 33,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $1,941,563.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,220.22. The trade was a 8.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,981 shares of company stock worth $1,970,066. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 0.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.28 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.39.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

