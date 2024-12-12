Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $244.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $215.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Shares of HON stock opened at $229.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.23. Honeywell International has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $454,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 46.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,370 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 119,378 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 17,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

